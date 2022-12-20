Mallory Pugh Posts Wedding Photos with Husband Dansby Swanson on Instagram

Former Atlanta Braves shortstop and current member of the Chicago Cubs Dansby Swanson recently married longtime girlfriend Mallory Pugh. On Monday, Pugh posted pictures on Instagram from their wedding.

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is having a month that he will never forget.

Saturday, Swanson agreed to terms on a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. A week earlier, Swanson got married to longtime girlfriend and star US Women's Soccer player Mallory Pugh.

Pugh posted photos from the couple's wedding Monday on Instagram.

Pugh's caption read, "My love... Matthew 19:6".

Matthew 19:6 is a Bible verse which reads, "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

Pugh and Swanson began dating in 2017. They met through Pugh's brother-in-law and Swanson's teammate at the time, Jace Peterson.

After playing his first seven Major League seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Swanson is now a member of the Chicago Cubs. He will play in the same city that Pugh plays in, as a member of the Chicago Red Stars.

Last week, the couple posted a picture on Instagram from their honeymoon.

