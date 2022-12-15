Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
As the last remaining star shortstop available on the free agent market, Dansby Swanson appears to be next in-line to receive a lucrative, long-term contract.
Free agents Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner and Carlos Correa all received at least $280 million and ten years. It appears given how the market is moving, Swanson will soon cash in on a big payday.
Swanson isn't losing sleep over contract negotiations, it appears. The 28-year-old married his long-time girlfriend and member of the United States Women's National Soccer Team Mallory Pugh over the weekend. Thursday, he posted a picture with his bride on Instagram.
Swanson's caption read, 'Who's more tan?', while the couple is pictured laying in the sun at the beach.
Swanson has recently been linked to the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Dansby Swanson
- 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Carlos Rodon
- Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Taijuan Walker
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo
- Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Xander Bogaerts Depature
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.