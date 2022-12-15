Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram

Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.

As the last remaining star shortstop available on the free agent market, Dansby Swanson appears to be next in-line to receive a lucrative, long-term contract.

Free agents Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner and Carlos Correa all received at least $280 million and ten years. It appears given how the market is moving, Swanson will soon cash in on a big payday.

Swanson isn't losing sleep over contract negotiations, it appears. The 28-year-old married his long-time girlfriend and member of the United States Women's National Soccer Team Mallory Pugh over the weekend. Thursday, he posted a picture with his bride on Instagram.

Swanson's caption read, 'Who's more tan?', while the couple is pictured laying in the sun at the beach.

Swanson has recently been linked to the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

