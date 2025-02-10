Dave Roberts Makes Big Revelation on State of Los Angeles Dodgers Bullpen
Speaking on MLB Network Radio this weekend, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that reliever Tanner Scott will get the bulk of save chances early in the season.
Former MLB executive Jim Bowden posted about the comments on social media:
Dave Roberts #Dodgers MGR just told us that Tanner Scott will get the brunt of the saves to start the season
Given that Scott is one of the better relievers in baseball, it's not necessarily surprising that he'll get the closing opportunities, but he is earning them over several qualified candidates including Kirby Yates and Blake Treinen.
The 30-year-old Scott is an eight-year veteran of the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He's 31-24 lifetime with a 3.56 ERA. He's excelled the last few years, pitching to a .231 ERA in 2023 and a 1.75 ERA in 2024. He's made 62 appearances or more in each of the last four years, providing the kind of reliability that teams covet at the back-end of the 'pen.
Scott signed a four-year deal this offseason worth $72 million, becoming the latest star acquisition for the World Champions. In addition to Scott, they signed Yates, two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and they re-signed slugger Teoscar Hernandez to a three-year deal.
They also inked Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki to a contract, which will further strengthen a rotation that has Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.
As a result of all these moves, the Dodgers appear even better this year than the team that won the World Series in 2024.
Related MLB Stories
SUPER PAIR: With spring training set to start this week, Pittsbugh Pirates ace Paul Skenes elected to enjoy his last days of free time at the Super Bowl with Livvy Dunne. CLICK HERE:
ELOY BATTLING: Eloy Jimenez, the former Chicago White Sox slugger, is looking to make the Tampa Bay Rays. Here's where he stands. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino will be back in Miami for Opening Day. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.