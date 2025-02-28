Marcus Stroman Could Be Back in Play For the New York Yankees After Recent Injury News
The New York Yankees got some really tough news on Friday as manager Aaron Boone confirmed that starting pitcher Luis Gil has been shut down from throwing and will get an MRI.
Unfortunately, injury issues are nothing new for Gil. He debuted in 2021, making six starts for the Yankees, but then the health problems set in. He made just one appearance in 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He also missed the entire 2023 season, meaning he had barely pitched in three years heading into 2024.
All he did for a comeback was go 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA. He struck out 171 batters in 151.2 innings, flashing an upper-90s fastball and darting changeup, winning the American League Rookie of the Year award as the Yankees got to the World Series.
He was supposed to pair with Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Gerrit Cole to make one of the best rotations in all of baseball this season, but now we'll have to wait for the injury news.
Should Gil be out for any period of time, Marcus Stroman would be the next man up for New York. The veteran had fallen out of favor with the Yankees and has resisted a move to the bullpen. The Yankees also couldn't trade him because of his hefty salary ($18.5 million) and a looming vesting option. This could be his chance to regain a starting rotation spot.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He went 10-9 for the Yankees last season, but did not see any action in the postseason as the Yankees advanced to the World Series.
