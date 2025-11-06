Mariners 7-Year Veteran Projected To Sign Solid 2-Year, $15 Million Deal
The Seattle Mariners were a middle of the pack team at the trade deadline this season, but their front office clearly wasn't content with this level of play. The Mariners opted to swing a few big trades to add talent at the deadline.
Notably, they added Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naylor and Suárez were two of the best players on the team down the stretch and they helped push them toward a division title. With these two in free agency, the Mariners need to make some big offseason moves.
But these two aren't the only ones the Mariners added at the trade deadline. The Mariners added reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ferguson was solid with the team down the stretch, and he also played quite a solid role for Seattle. But, just like Naylor and Suárez, Ferguson is headed to free agency.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently projected Ferguson would sign a two-year, $15 million deal in free agency this offseason.
Caleb Ferguson projected to sign $15 million free agency deal
"Ferguson is quite similar to Matz, just less famous and without history as a big league starter," McDaniel wrote. "He's also five years younger, so it wouldn't shock me if Ferguson actually ended up getting a bigger guarantee or even a third guaranteed year. Continuing to move away from his four-seam fastball and embracing his sinker, cutter and curveball would make him even more similar to Matz and could help his numbers a bit, too."
Ferguson is a talented pitcher, but the market likely isn't going to come together to land him a deal much larger than McDaniel's projection.
If he's going sign a deal like this, the Mariners would have a solid chance to reunite with him in free agency. While Seattle needs to make big moves to re-sign or replace stars like Naylor and Suárez, they can't overlook players like Ferguson.
If he leaves town, most contending teams would likely be willing to pay Ferguson less than $10 million a year to bring him to their bullpen.
More MLB: Mariners Slugger Gets Massive 3-Year, $52.5 Million Contract Projection