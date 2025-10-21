Mariners Predicted To Cut Ties With Postseason Hero In Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners took their best shot to win the World Series this season, but they ultimately came up short of the big prize.
After adding Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor at the trade deadline, the Mariners were in prime position to win it all. But after losing in the American League Championship Series, the Mariners could lose Naylor and Suárez to free agency if they're not willing to give up the money they're asking for. Both enter unrestricted free agency this winter.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently predicted the Mariners would lose Naylor in free agency after his incredible run with the team.
Josh Naylor could be headed elsewhere in free agency
"While Josh Naylor's long-term position is up for debate, there is no questioning his commitment to a winning organization," Powell wrote. "Naylor was one of the Mariners best players down the stretch, and he was a big reason why they were able to overtake the Houston Astros in the second half. Naylor had a 3.1 bWAR and .816 OPS this past season. In an offseason without much position player gold to be found, he should receive a lump sum the Mariners will have a tough time matching.
"Bleacher Report projects Naylor to get a contract near $100 million, which Seattle would probably be better off replacing internally, thanks to his age. Reuter thinks Naylor will get a deal worth close to $95 million when all is said and done. Given the contract Pete Alonso is chasing, I wouldn't be surprised if Naylor emerges as an enticing backup plan for teams chasing a high-profile slugger in free agency."
Naylor was very good for Seattle down the stretch. He was a huge piece of their puzzle and the team is likely going to look to bring him back in free agency.
But it's going to be difficult for the Mariners to compete with teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and New York Yankees who could also be vying for his services.
The Mariners are going to need to give up a lot of money if they want to retain Naylor. It's no guarantee that he returns in 2026.
More MLB: Mariners-Cardinals Trade Idea Sends 5-Year Veteran OF To Seattle