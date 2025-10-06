Mariners Announce Plan To Replace All-Star Slugger If He Goes On Paternity List
No team ever wants to lose a star player in the middle of a postseason run, but at all times, family comes first.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor came to his new team at the trade deadline knowing he might need to miss time during the postseason for the birth of his first child. His wife is back in Arizona, where the couple lived earlier this season before the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him.
With the baby due any day now, the Mariners know at any point, their lineup plans for one of the remaining American League Division Series with the Detroit Tigers could be scrapped. Thankfully, there are backup plans in place.
Dan Wilson addresses Naylor backup plan
Mariners manager Dan Wilson is keenly aware that Naylor, who is 0-for-8 in the series so far, may have to miss a game.
"It's obviously a possibility, and, you know, it's something to think about for sure,” Wilson said before the series, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “And, you know, you have to sort of weigh as much of this as you can, all the unexpecteds.”
The plan appears to be shifting Eugenio Suárez, a subpar defender, from third base to the easier first-base position if Naylor is absent, which would mean slick-fielding rookie Ben Williamson, who played 85 games this season, would be thrust into the spotlight at the hot corner.
“Keeping Benny Williamson, a guy that was with us most of the season, played a great third base all year long, and provides a little bit more right-handed hitting for us, keeps us a little bit more balanced on the bench,” Wilson said, per Kramer. “Those are the things that weighed most heavy.”
The Mariners would miss Naylor's bat, and surprisingly enough, his legs as well, as the 5-foot-10, 235-pounder stole 30 bases this season to go with 20 home runs and an .816 OPS.
In a perfect world, the Mariners would love to see Naylor's firstborn arrive on an off day during this playoff run. But if it has to be Williamson, Seattle won't be making excuses for playing shorthanded.
