Mariners Announce Risky Decision On Game 4 Starter Vs. Tigers
With a chance to send the Detroit Tigers packing on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners are rolling the dice.
After using their top three starters to begin the American League Division Series, the Mariners had a few choices for Game 4, all of them representing different kinds of risk. But in the aftermath of their 8-4 win in Game 3, a decision was made.
According to multiple reports, including Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, it will be right-hander Bryce Miller who gets the ball to start Game 4, in lieu of a bullpen game or bringing back Game 1 starter George Kirby on short rest.
Miller reflects on rough season, playoff opportunity
Miller, who had a very rough regular season, will get his shot at redemption in October. Coming off a sparkling 2024 season in which he pitched to a sub-three ERA, Miller made 18 starts and nearly doubled that ERA to 5.68. He also dealt with bone spurs in his elbow that cost him some time early in the year.
Now, the 27-year-old is looking to erase any and all negativity with one great outing against a scrappy Tigers squad.
"After the last two years of being so close and going home and, you know, watching the postseason from home and thinking, ‘I wish I was out there,’ it’ll be a lot of fun," Miller said, per Kramer.
There's reason to wonder whether the Mariners might have opted for a bullpen game on Wednesday if they had lost on Tuesday and were facing elimination. If things get spotty early, he'll definitely be on hook watch for manager Dan Wilson.
Kirby will be ready to rock for Game 5 at home, so the Mariners will still be in decent shape should things go south for Miller. But the safest way to win a series is to do so at your earliest convenience.
Miller has had 10 days to rest. He's got electric stuff, even if it got knocked around a lot this season. And with the Mariners' fate hanging in the balance, he has the chance to become an instant Seattle legend.
