Mariners Considered Dark-Horse Suitor for Blue Jays Two-Time All-Star
The Seattle Mariners might be ready to make a splash this offseason. After coming up just short of the World Series in 2025, Seattle has been linked to several impact bats — and now, a surprising name has emerged on their radar.
The Mariners have been mentioned by a panel of MLB.com writers as a dark-horse contender for two-time All-Star Bo Bichette, who is now a free agent after several years with the Toronto Blue Jays. The fit makes a lot of sense for a Seattle team that is searching for more offense heading into 2026.
The Mariners’ formula for success in recent years has been built on dominant pitching and timely hitting. Their rotation, led by Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert, was one of baseball’s best in 2025. But their offense could use a little help with Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco all now free agents.
The two-time All-Star brings plenty of experience and leadership to any clubhouse. His ability to hit for both power and average, as well as his defensive versatility, could make him a perfect fit for Seattle’s everyday lineup.
He also hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs. 94 RBI, 3.5 WAR and an .840 OPS.
For Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, it’s exactly the type of move that could push his team over the top. Dipoto has never been afraid to take risks or explore creative ways to improve the roster, and pursuing a veteran All-Star would fit that approach perfectly.
The Blue Jays star is expected to have multiple suitors, but Seattle’s mix of young talent and competitive window could be a strong selling point. The Mariners have the pieces to contend for years to come — and adding another All-Star-caliber bat could make them one of the favorites in the American League.
While the Mariners may not be considered frontrunners just yet, their presence in the mix shows they’re serious about taking the next step. After falling just short in 2025, a big move this winter could be what finally gets them back to the World Series stage for the first time in franchise history.
Bichette might not get a long-term deal after dealing with various injuries this year, but perhaps the Mariners could give him a shorter-term deal with a higher dollar value, similar to what the Boston Red Sox gave Alex Bregman last offseason.
