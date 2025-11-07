Mariners’ Latest Roster Move Strengthens Bullpen Depth for 2026
The Seattle Mariners have an important offseason ahead as they look to build on their run to the American League Championship Series. After coming within reach of the World Series, the Mariners enter the winter with plenty of decisions to make on free agents and roster management — and on Thursday, they took an early step toward strengthening their pitching staff.
According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners have claimed right-hander Ryan Loutos off waivers from the Washington Nationals, adding more depth to an already strong pitching group. While the move might fly under the radar, it’s the kind of smart, low-risk addition that has become a staple of Seattle’s roster-building strategy.
The Mariners have built their recent success around strong pitching and organizational depth, and this move continues that trend. Seattle’s rotation remains one of the deepest in the American League, but the bullpen is an area that could use a few reinforcements with left-hander Caleb Ferguson entering free agency.
Loutos, 25, brings some upside to the mix. Originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals, he made his Major League debut in 2024 before spending time with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Nationals in 2025. In limited big-league action this past season, Loutos appeared in 12 games, posting a 12.75 ERA while winning his only decision.
At first glance, this might look like a routine transaction, but these are the kinds of moves that often pay dividends during a long season. Adding arms like Loutos gives Seattle flexibility and protection in case of injuries or unexpected struggles among their relievers.
Loutos now gets a fresh opportunity in an organization known for developing solid pitchers.
If he performs well during spring training, he could provide valuable innings in middle relief or as a long reliever. And even if he starts the year in Triple-A Tacoma, he’ll be a name to watch as the 2026 season unfolds.
While fans may be hoping for bigger offseason headlines, smart depth additions like this are key to sustaining success. The Mariners are already built around a talented young core, and adding experienced, controllable arms ensures they remain competitive for years to come.
Ryan Loutos may not be a household name yet, but he represents exactly the kind of under-the-radar move that could quietly strengthen Seattle’s bullpen depth and help them stay prepared for another postseason push in 2026.
