Mariners Lowered Eugenio Suárez Reunion Odds With $6.5M Signing: Insider

Eugenio Suárez's second stint with the Seattle Mariners was one of ups and downs, much like the first.

Though he had a memorable two-homer game in the American League Championship Series, Suárez's .682 regular-season OPS in a Mariners uniform was disappointing, especially considering he was challenging for the National League home run crown at the time of his trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Still, three months after the Mariners were eliminated from the playoffs, Suárez remains a free agent. Each passing day would seem to increase the odds that he and Seattle get back together, but the Mariners may have also diminished those odds with a move they made around Christmas.

Did Mariners' Refsnyder deal change Suárez's market?

Seattle's one-year deal for former Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder addressed the need for right-handed impact, even if the veteran is only likely to be in the lineup against left-handed pitching.

According to a Wednesday report from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Suárez remains a possibility for Seattle, but the addition of Refsnyder likely brought those odds down at least a little bit.

"The Mariners, sources say, are open to a reunion with Suárez, though their need for a right-handed bat isn’t as pronounced as it was before they signed veteran Rob Refsnyder to a one-year, $6.5 million deal last month," wrote Jude.

Suárez and Refsnyder are very different players. One is worthy of everyday playing time and has two 49-homer seasons to his name, while the other has never topped 11 home runs in a season, though he's undoubtedly a potential game-changer for one big contest against a lefty starter.

It will also be interesting to see how Refsnyder fares in T-Mobile Park, as he's coming from Boston, which is a much higher-scoring environment.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are now a team to watch for Suárez in the wake of losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs, which adds a wrinkle to the situation. Seattle would surely prefer the market for the slugger to cool off in hopes of squeezing him into its budget.

