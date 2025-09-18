Mariners Get Good News With $44 Million Contract Projection
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in baseball this season, and they've gotten there by adding talent in many different ways. The Mariners came into the season with a lot of talent, but they added on at the trade deadline.
Seattle swung monster trades for Arizona Diamondbacks infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. The addition of Suárez has been great, but Naylor might be one of the steals of the deadline.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared some high praise for Naylor ahead of his walk year.
"After a 31-homer, 108-RBI season with the Guardians in 2024, Naylor was traded to the D-backs for right-hander Slade Cecconi during the offseason ahead of a contract year." Reuter wrote. "The counting numbers are down, but his overall production is right in line with a year ago, and he has been a great pickup for the Mariners."
With Naylor heading into free agency, the Mariners are in a tough spot. While they might want to re-sign him, it could be hard to do if his contract is going to range near or above $100 million. But Spotrac recently projected Naylor would sign for $44 million over three years, which would fit perfectly into the Mariners' payroll.
Josh Naylor gets $44 million contract projection
This projection feels a bit low.
It seems like the slugger will land a deal closer to $75 million or $80 million over the course of four years. There's also a chance he clears nine figures on a five or six-year deal, considering how well he's playing right now.
The Mariners would likely love to reunite with Naylor at the end of the season. He's been a huge piece of their puzzle down the stretch. The slugger has a rare combination of power and contact, while pairing it with base-stealing ability. Re-signing him would be the best-case scenario, and it seems much more likely with the recent $44 million figure.
If Naylor ends up signing for around $15 million per season, the Mariners will have a real chance to reunite with him. This would be the best-case scenario for Seattle, especially if Naylor continues to improve over the next few years.
More MLB: Mariners' Star Slugger Gets $29 Million Contract Projection