Past World Baseball Classic Results: Winners and How United States Has Fared

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on a single game on Wednesday, two on Thursday and then a full-fledged feast of eight on Friday. This year's tournament sports arguably the most talented collection of rosters the event has ever seen and potential story lines are magnificent. Japan will be seeking to defend its 2023 triumph and its fourth victory in six tries at the international event. The United States has revenge on its mind after having fallen to Japan in the final three years ago.

Let's take a look a little deeper look into the history of the World Baseball Classic, its past winners and how the U.S. has fared.

2006

Quarterfinalists Semifinalists Finalists Champion Korea, Japan, Mexico, United States, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela Cuba, Dominican Republic, Japan, Korea Japan, Cuba Japan

2009

Quarterfinalists Semifinalists Finalists Champion Korea, Japan, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, United States, Puerto Rico, Netherlands Korea, Venezuela, United States, Japan Japan, Korea Japan

2013

Quarterfinalists Semifinalists Finalists Champion Cuba, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, United States, Italy Puerto Rico, Japan, Netherlands, Dominican Republic Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic Dominican Republic

2017

Quarterfinalists Semifinalists Finalists Champion Israel, Netherlands, Japan, Cuba, Dominican Republic, United States, Puerto Rico, Venezuela Netherlands, Puerto Rico, United States, Japan United States, Puerto Rico United States

2023

Quarterfinalists Semifinalists Finalists Champion Cuba, Italy, Japan, Australia, Mexico, United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico Cuba, United States, Japan, Mexico Japan, United States Japan

Admittedly, there is not an enormous sample size from which to judge the World Baseball Classic. But it's clear that Japan has been the most successful team and the United States have more than held their own.

World Baseball Classic Leaderboard

Country Quarterfinals reached Semifinals reached Finals reached WBCs won Japan 5 5 3 3 United States 5 3 2 1 Dominican Republic 3 2 1 1 Puerto Rico 5 2 1 Korea 2 2 1 Cuba 4 2 1 Mexico 3 1

