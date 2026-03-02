Past World Baseball Classic Results: Winners and How United States Has Fared
The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on a single game on Wednesday, two on Thursday and then a full-fledged feast of eight on Friday. This year's tournament sports arguably the most talented collection of rosters the event has ever seen and potential story lines are magnificent. Japan will be seeking to defend its 2023 triumph and its fourth victory in six tries at the international event. The United States has revenge on its mind after having fallen to Japan in the final three years ago.
Let's take a look a little deeper look into the history of the World Baseball Classic, its past winners and how the U.S. has fared.
2006
Quarterfinalists
Semifinalists
Finalists
Champion
Korea, Japan, Mexico, United States, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela
Cuba, Dominican Republic, Japan, Korea
Japan, Cuba
Japan
2009
Quarterfinalists
Semifinalists
Finalists
Champion
Korea, Japan, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, United States, Puerto Rico, Netherlands
Korea, Venezuela, United States, Japan
Japan, Korea
Japan
2013
Quarterfinalists
Semifinalists
Finalists
Champion
Cuba, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, United States, Italy
Puerto Rico, Japan, Netherlands, Dominican Republic
Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
2017
Quarterfinalists
Semifinalists
Finalists
Champion
Israel, Netherlands, Japan, Cuba, Dominican Republic, United States, Puerto Rico, Venezuela
Netherlands, Puerto Rico, United States, Japan
United States, Puerto Rico
United States
2023
Quarterfinalists
Semifinalists
Finalists
Champion
Cuba, Italy, Japan, Australia, Mexico, United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico
Cuba, United States, Japan, Mexico
Japan, United States
Japan
Admittedly, there is not an enormous sample size from which to judge the World Baseball Classic. But it's clear that Japan has been the most successful team and the United States have more than held their own.
World Baseball Classic Leaderboard
Country
Quarterfinals reached
Semifinals reached
Finals reached
WBCs won
Japan
5
5
3
3
United States
5
3
2
1
Dominican Republic
3
2
1
1
Puerto Rico
5
2
1
Korea
2
2
1
Cuba
4
2
1
Mexico
3
1
