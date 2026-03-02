SI

Past World Baseball Classic Results: Winners and How United States Has Fared

Which countries have performed the best on baseball's biggest international stage?
Kyle Koster|
Shohei Ohtani celebrates Japan's victory at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Shohei Ohtani celebrates Japan's victory at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on a single game on Wednesday, two on Thursday and then a full-fledged feast of eight on Friday. This year's tournament sports arguably the most talented collection of rosters the event has ever seen and potential story lines are magnificent. Japan will be seeking to defend its 2023 triumph and its fourth victory in six tries at the international event. The United States has revenge on its mind after having fallen to Japan in the final three years ago.

Let's take a look a little deeper look into the history of the World Baseball Classic, its past winners and how the U.S. has fared.

2006

Quarterfinalists

Semifinalists

Finalists

Champion

Korea, Japan, Mexico, United States, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

Cuba, Dominican Republic, Japan, Korea

Japan, Cuba

Japan

2009

Quarterfinalists

Semifinalists

Finalists

Champion

Korea, Japan, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, United States, Puerto Rico, Netherlands

Korea, Venezuela, United States, Japan

Japan, Korea

Japan

2013

Quarterfinalists

Semifinalists

Finalists

Champion

Cuba, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, United States, Italy

Puerto Rico, Japan, Netherlands, Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

2017

Quarterfinalists

Semifinalists

Finalists

Champion

Israel, Netherlands, Japan, Cuba, Dominican Republic, United States, Puerto Rico, Venezuela

Netherlands, Puerto Rico, United States, Japan

United States, Puerto Rico

United States

2023

Quarterfinalists

Semifinalists

Finalists

Champion

Cuba, Italy, Japan, Australia, Mexico, United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico

Cuba, United States, Japan, Mexico

Japan, United States

Japan

Admittedly, there is not an enormous sample size from which to judge the World Baseball Classic. But it's clear that Japan has been the most successful team and the United States have more than held their own.

World Baseball Classic Leaderboard

Country

Quarterfinals reached

Semifinals reached

Finals reached

WBCs won

Japan

5

5

3

3

United States

5

3

2

1

Dominican Republic

3

2

1

1

Puerto Rico

5

2

1

Korea

2

2

1

Cuba

4

2

1

Mexico

3

1

Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

