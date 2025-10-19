Mariners' Logan Gilbert Has Perfect Reaction To Being Named Game 6 Starter
Every game the Seattle Mariners play from this point forward is uncharted territory.
Not only have the Mariners never been to the World Series, but they've never played in a game where a win would send them to the Fall Classic. That will all change Sunday night, when Seattle faces the Toronto Blue Jays with a chance to punch its ticket with a Game 6 victory in the American League Championship Series.
How fitting it is, then, that this long-suffering franchise will turn to a tried and true, homegrown former top prospect to start the game that could decide the season.
Logan Gilbert on starting Game 6
Logan Gilbert is taking the ball for the Mariners on Sunday night, facing off against a homegrown Blue Jays pitcher with only five major league starts under his belt. There's no one the Mariners would rather have on the bump, and to hear Gilbert tell it, there's no other way he'd want to wrap up a World Series berth.
“Just to get to this point is amazing,” Gilbert said Saturday, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “But to be the one to have the ball, you grow up dreaming of moments like this, and you don't know how many you'll get over the course of your career. Some guys never get this. So it's a really big deal.”
Gilbert wasn't perfect in his Game 2 start at the Rogers Centre -- far from it. He allowed three runs (two earned) to this potent Toronto offense and was pulled after just three innings. However, his offense exploded in the middle innings and guided the Mariners to a 10-3 victory.
This time around, Gilbert would love to prove that he's capable of dominating when the postseason lights come on. He's got a 2.45 ERA in his three playoff appearances this year so far, but the most recent one is leaving just the slightest of sour tastes behind.
At 8:03 p.m. ET, Gilbert and his Mariners will look to make baseball history and ensure that all 30 active franchises finally have at least one World Series appearance. It's storybook stuff, and Seattle truly feels it has the right guy on the mound.
