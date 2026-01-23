Mariners Lose 27-Year-Old Outfielder to Free Agency

One former member of the Seattle Mariners is available on the open market and can go anywhere at this point.

Seattle had outfielder Samad Taylor with the organization over the last two seasons, but he was designated for assignment after the club acquired right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. On Friday, the Mariners announced that Taylor cleared waivers but opted to elect free agency from the organization.

"Roster move: INF/OF Samad Taylor has cleared waivers and elected free agency," the Mariners announced.

The Mariners lost the speedster to free agency

Taylor was a 10th-round draft pick by the Cleveland Guardians backin 2016. He has bounced around throughout his professional career so far. After just one season in the Cleveland system, Taylor was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2017 season.

Taylor has spent the most time of his professional career in the Blue Jays system. He worked his way up through the Blue Jays' system over five seasons through the 2022 campaign. After that, he was traded to the Kansas City Royals. He was traded for a third time in 2024 to the Mariners.

The 27-year-old made his big league debut in 2023 with the Royals and played in 31 games. He appeared in seven games with the Mariners over the last two seasons in the majors. While Taylor doesn't have a lot of big league experience yet, some team will give him a shot.

This is a guy who has been electric on the basepaths down in the minors throughout his career so far. He had 44 stolen bases in 2018, 30 stolen bases in 2021, 43 stolen bases in 2023, 50 stolen bases in 2024, and 44 stolen bases in 2025.

You can't teach that. He's dynamic on the base paths and is just 27 years old. Someone will give him a shot. Unfortunately, he opted to elect free agency and move on from the Mariners organization.

