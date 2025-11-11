Mariners Lose 28-Year-Old Triple-A Standout To Free Agency

It seems like the Seattle Mariners have had no less than 500 outfielders over the last half-decade, and there are some names folks may have forgotten by now that were once on the tip of every fan's tongue.

Cade Marlowe had himself firmly in the mix to be the Mariners' starting left fielder in 2023, racking up 1.1 WAR in only 34 games. But after he slumped in early September, he was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma, and he's only played eight more big-league games in the time since.

Seattle acquired Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles last year, so Marlowe really hasn't had a chance to win back a starting job or even become a big-league bench player in the last 18 months. And late last week, his time in the Mariners organization may have come to an end.

Marlowe hits minor-league free agency

Aug 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Cade Marlowe (18) hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Marlowe elected minor-league free agency, according to the transactions log on his official roster page. He'll likely be seeking a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, because he finished the season off the Mariners' 40-man roster after being designated for assignment in February.

If Marlowe gets promoted to a major league roster at any point next season, he can be sent back and forth to Triple-A freely due to his one remaining option, which is a little roster flexibility incentive for some team to take a flier.

All told, Marlowe's numbers in the minors have been quite promising, and it's not like he's struggled badly in the majors, either. He had a superb .875 OPS in Triple-A this year, though he hit only four home runs in 46 games, and his .739 mark in 42 big-league games is more than respectable.

In August 2023, it would have sounded unthinkable that Marlowe could retire with only 42 major league games under his belt. But he's fighting an uphill battle now, and getting out of the Seattle organization could very well be the clearest path to a spot on a big-league roster someday soon.

More MLB: Mariners-Josh Naylor Reunion Plan Garners Enthusiastic Support From MLB Insider