Mariners May Not Lose Key Sluggers, Including Josh Naylor
The Seattle Mariners found the recipe to success in 2025.
Seattle has had an elite starting rotation for years, but it hasn't led to the type of success the Mariners found in 2025. Seattle won the American League West and made it all the way to the American League Championship Series before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays. But, what changed?
The Mariners' got aggressive for the offense and were rewarded for it. Most of that is attributed to the acquisitons of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline, but the Mariners also brought back Jorge Polanco before the season and he shined with 26 homers and 78 RBIs. Naylor and Suárez were the final pieces, the strategic shift to bolstering this offense was felt throughout the campaign.
There's at least a chance that trend continues as well. MLB.com's Daniel Kramer shared a column where he discussed how the team will have more money to spend this offseason. It's been known that the Mariners will have more money to spend this offseason, but Kramer specifically tied that to Polanco and Naylor and said the team should have enough to potentially bring both back.
"Last year, they had about $15 million to work with, which led them to just two notable free-agent acquisitions: veteran Donovan Solano (who was released on Sept. 1) and Jorge Polanco (who returned for significantly less than the club option that the Mariners declined after an injury-plagued season). And the year prior, the margins were tight enough that they had to trade higher-cost players -- notably, Suárez -- to reinvest in what they described as a reimagined offense...
The Mariners have money to spend and guys to target
"They should have the spending power to bring back Polanco if they desire after a major turnaround, and more chiefly, re-sign Josh Naylor to the higher-cost, multiyear deal he’ll covet."
This would be the best-case scenario for the Mariners' offense. Polanco clubbed 26 homers in 2025 and Naylor had 20 total throughout the season and 92 RBIs.
Seattle's rotation is cost-controlled and still thriving. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, and J.P. Crawford aren't going anywhere. Combine these guys with Polanco and Naylor and you've got a contender right away even if you don't do anything else.
