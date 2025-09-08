Mariners Predicted To Lose 45-Home Run Slugger In Offseason
The Seattle Mariners have made a lot of moves over the last few months to put their team in a position to push for a World Series.
They added the big slugger, Eugenio Suárez, at the trade deadline, but he's struggled at times with his new team. Suárez and the Mariners will have some tough decisions to make during the winter months.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted Suárez would leave the Mariners in free agency during the offseason.
Eugenio Suárez seems likely to leave Seattle in the offseason
"Suárez's .188 average since joining the Mariners is a reminder of how volatile he can be. The 34-year-old strikes out a ton and he's a negative-value defender at third base, which will limit his heat in the marketplace," Kline wrote. "Still, he has 42 home runs and 105 RBI on the season with an .838 OPS and 127 OPS+. Suárez has the power to lead MLB in home runs and anchor the middle of a lineup. There's a reason he was so sought-after at the deadline.
"A strong finish and a deep postseason run could change things, but right now, Seattle is probably out on the Eugenio Suárez experience. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Mariners, too, and his production skewed far closer to his current output than what we saw in Arizona. Whether it's the ballpark, the coaching staff or just an unlucky slump, Suárez has done little to earn the confidence of Seattle's brass. That means he probably finds a short-term contract elsewhere in free agency, allowing him to start anew."
The Mariners had a stint with Suárez earlier in his career, and he struggled at the plate for the most part. During this stint with the Mariners, Suárez has struggled at times, too. Pair that with the fact that he's likely headed for a large contract in free agency due to his power potential, and there's almost no chance these two sides can come together on a deal in the offseason.
The Mariners are typically more worried about clearing money off their payroll than adding money to it. With Suárez, he was likely seen as a rental who would leave after the season.
