Fastball

Mariners Predicted To Lose 45-Home Run Slugger In Offseason

The Mariners could lose their biggest trade addition in the offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Seattle Mariners third base Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Seattle Mariners third base Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners have made a lot of moves over the last few months to put their team in a position to push for a World Series.

They added the big slugger, Eugenio Suárez, at the trade deadline, but he's struggled at times with his new team. Suárez and the Mariners will have some tough decisions to make during the winter months.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently predicted Suárez would leave the Mariners in free agency during the offseason.

Eugenio Suárez seems likely to leave Seattle in the offseason

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suáre
Sep 1, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) doubles against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Suárez's .188 average since joining the Mariners is a reminder of how volatile he can be. The 34-year-old strikes out a ton and he's a negative-value defender at third base, which will limit his heat in the marketplace," Kline wrote. "Still, he has 42 home runs and 105 RBI on the season with an .838 OPS and 127 OPS+. Suárez has the power to lead MLB in home runs and anchor the middle of a lineup. There's a reason he was so sought-after at the deadline.

"A strong finish and a deep postseason run could change things, but right now, Seattle is probably out on the Eugenio Suárez experience. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Mariners, too, and his production skewed far closer to his current output than what we saw in Arizona. Whether it's the ballpark, the coaching staff or just an unlucky slump, Suárez has done little to earn the confidence of Seattle's brass. That means he probably finds a short-term contract elsewhere in free agency, allowing him to start anew."

The Mariners had a stint with Suárez earlier in his career, and he struggled at the plate for the most part. During this stint with the Mariners, Suárez has struggled at times, too. Pair that with the fact that he's likely headed for a large contract in free agency due to his power potential, and there's almost no chance these two sides can come together on a deal in the offseason.

The Mariners are typically more worried about clearing money off their payroll than adding money to it. With Suárez, he was likely seen as a rental who would leave after the season.

More MLB: Rays Predicted To Cut Ties With $34 Million All-Star Infielder

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News