Pirates Linked To Mariners' $66 Million Slugger In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners took a big risk at the trade deadline by bringing in Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades. Both players were on expiring contracts, but they were crucial pieces in the Mariners' pursuit of a World Series title last season.

Naylor was re-signed to a new deal shortly after the offseason began. The Mariners made it a priority to keep him in town, but they haven't done that with Suárez. In fact, it seems like they're content with losing Suárez in the coming weeks.

With Suárez sitting on the open market, there are plenty of teams that make sense as landing spots. The Boston Red Sox recentky lost Alex Bregman in free agency. The New York Yankees could add another infielder. There are plenty of smaller market clubs that would make sense for Suárez, too.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Pittsburgh Pirates could make a move for Suárez in free agency to bolster their roster.

Pirates could be the perfect fit for Eugenio Suárez in free agency

May 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a walk-off three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Pittsburgh, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"We've already mentioned 3B Eugenio Suárez several times for other teams, but he would make the biggest impact with Pittsburgh," Miller wrote. "While Pittsburgh's three home run leaders in 2025 combined to hit 49 home runs, Geno did so by himself.

"They've already acquired 2B Brandon Lowe, but the Pirates are still desperately lacking for right-handed power. And they got six home runs and a .573 OPS from their third basemen last season. Would be a night-and-day upgrade that instantly makes them a viable contender for a playoff spot."

The Pirates have been a lot more active this offseason than many expected. They've added multiple players to their lineup, but Suárez would be a very welcome addition to the team.

He would fill the hole left at third base after the front office opted to trade Ke'Bryan Hayes last season. But Suárez would bring a much bigger bat than Hayes ever did.

The Pirates should be able to afford to sign the slugger to a two- or three-year deal. He could fit perfectly in the middle of their order.

