Marlins Hit Jackpot With Luis Arraez Trade; Young Star Turning Heads
The Miami Marlins are one of the younger teams in baseball, which also makes them an exciting team to follow. Miami is likely looking to build the roster from the ground up, led by young stars and top prospects.
The Marlins could boost their young talent even more in the offseason, too. They have players like Kyle Stowers, Edward Cabrera, and Sandy Alcántara who could be traded in the offseason. If Miami trades one, two, or all three of these players, it would land a lot of talented prospects in return. But the Marlins already have some top young talent on the roster.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently called Marlins rookie outfielder Jakob Marsee one of the best rookies in the National League this year. Marsee was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego.
Marlins' Luis Arraez trade return already emerging as star in Miami
"Marsee, 24, was drafted by the Padres in 2022 and acquired by the Marlins as part of the trade package they received from San Diego for infielder Luis Arraez," Bowden wrote. "Marsee made his MLB debut on Aug. 1 and has been raking ever since (153 OPS+), earning the NL Rookie of the Month award for August. Before the promotion, he had an .817 OPS in Triple A with 14 homers and 47 stolen bases. The Marlins are thrilled with his long-term potential and consider him a part of their future core of players to build around."
Marsee will forever be closely connected to Arraez after they were traded for each other. While Arraez was a solid piece for Miami, adding a talent like Marsee is huge for its future.
Marsee looks to have the abilities of a future star. He's a good hitter with the ability to leave the ball park on any swing, but his speed and base-stealing ability separate him from the average prospect.
The Marlins are in for a long rebuild, but it seems as though they've already found one of their franchise outfielders.
