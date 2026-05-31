Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, May 31

The final MLB game this May takes place in St. Louis, as two rivals battle for second place in the NL Central.

The St. Louis Cardinals are 0.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs after losing Game 2 of this series on Saturday, though the Cubbies are underdogs on the road in this series finale.

Jordan Wicks (16.62 ERA) will make his second start of the season for Chicago after he was rocked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first outing of the season. The Cubs have fallen off over the last few weeks, dropping out of first place in the division while winning just five of their last 15 games.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are just 3-7 in their last 10 and have a negative run differential so far in 2026. So, who should bettors trust on Sunday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, this pitching matchup, a player prop and my game prediction for another edition of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Cardinals +1.5 (-183)

Moneyline

Cubs: -103

Cardinals: -117

Total

8.5 (Over -122/Under +101)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA)

St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 31

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Cubs record: 32-27

Cardinals record: 30-26

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+456)

A little plus-money player prop to close the month? I shared why Walker is worth a look to go deep in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

St. Louis Cardinals rising star Jordan Walker has cooled off after an insane first month of the 2026 season, but he’s still hitting .290 with 15 home runs heading into a Sunday night clash with the Chicago Cubs.

Walker has been much better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .309 with 11 home runs, but I think he’s worth a look against Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks – and the Chicago bullpen – on Sunday.

Walker’s home run odds have moved back quite a bit to +456, and Wicks was rocked by the Pittsburgh Pirates for nine runs, eight hits and a home in his lone appearance in 2026. So, I don’t think it’s crazy for Walker to get to him in the early innings.

Plus, the Chicago bullpen has allowed 28 home runs so far this season, and it may have to eat a lot of innings if Wicks struggles once again on Sunday.

I think Walker’s odds have fallen far enough to take a shot on him to leave the yard for the 16th time in 2026.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the OVER is worth a look:

An interesting pitching matchup is set for Sunday Night Baseball, as Chicago lefty Jordan Wicks takes on St. Louis lefty Matthew Liberatore.

Wicks has made just one appearance for Chicago in the 2026 season, allowing nine hits and eight runs in 4.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. So, he could be a fade candidate on Sunday night against a St. Louis offense that is 12th in MLB in wRC+.

The Cubs’ offense has been great in the 2026 season – despite a recent slide – ranking fifth in wRC+ and in the top 10 in runs scored and OPS.

So, they should be able to make some noise against Liberatore, who has a 4.76 ERA this season and an expected ERA of 5.42, which ranks in the 12th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.

While the UNDER has hit in the majority of the Cardinals’ games this season, the OVER is 33-25-1 for Chicago. Given the pitching matchup, I wouldn't be shocked if these teams combine for nine or more runs for the second time in this series.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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