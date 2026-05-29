MLB CBA Panic Check: Real or Overblown?

One thing that that has been a major positive about the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far has been the viewership numbers.

Fans are paying attention to the league right now and viewership is up in a big way. There have been a lot of good things so far this season. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been incredible, to the surprise of no one. Calling him a generational talent would be an understatement. What he is able to do on a baseball field has never happened before and right now he isn't just hot at the plate, but arguably the most dominant starter in the National League, outside of Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Beyond Ohtani, we've seen big seasons from guys like Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox. We've seen a lot of good, but baseball is at risk right now. The league and MLBPA have begun negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement with the current one set to expire after the season ends. Both sides have made a proposal already, and obviously, neither side liked what the other had to say.

There are plenty of issues at hand, but the big thing to watch between now and Dec. 1 is the idea of a salary cap. For owners, this sets a limit on spending and theoretically could increase profits. For players, a salary cap would limit the max amount of money a player can make. Now, it's not that simple and there are plenty of ways to add to this idea, but this is the fundamental question. The league proposed a salary cap and a salary floor. The MLBPA denied the idea of a salary cap. It's important to note that in other leagues, the salary cap isn't just a single number that stays the same every year. It's all based on revenue and is a moving number. This is the million-dollar question. But should fans be concerned? ESPN's Jeff Passan broke that question down.

Should Fans Be Concerned?

Jul 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field before the game between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

"Not great! But it's way, way, way too early to panic," Passan wrote. "Barring something unexpected that changes the calculus of either side, the next six months are almost certainly going to be a slog toward a lockout. The parties will negotiate because they are legally obligated to, but unless one side changes its fundamental position -- and nothing indicates either will -- the league will lock the players out Dec. 1 and the sport will shut down. No free agency. No trades. No winter meetings. Nothing, just like in 2021. ...

"If there is no movement in that regard by early March — if they are still essentially speaking different languages -- the beginning of the 2027 season will be in legitimate danger. And if games are missed for the first time since 1994, the possibility of a prolonged lockout increases drastically and this new gilded age of baseball will come to a screeching halt."

That's the league's No. 1 insider talking. So, take a breath. If he's saying it's "way, way, way too early to panic," then there isn't a reason to yet. There have been think pieces all over the place since the two proposals were announced and a lot of doom-and-gloom talk. Could there be a stoppage? Of course. These negotiations aren't going to be pretty and the only way through will be both sides budging and trying to find common ground. If the two sides just dig their heels in the sand, the fans of the league will be the ones impacted the most.

It's too early to panic. But it's very clear that the issue that is going to decide whether or not the 2027 season is impacted is the idea of a salary cap. What should they do?