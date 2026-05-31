Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers, Jacob Misiorowski, Cubs-Cardinals)

What better way to close out the month of May than with a few MLB bets on Sunday?

An afternoon filled with baseball – starting at 12:15 p.m. EST with the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Baltimore Orioles – is a great way to close out the weekend, and there are some intriguing matchups on the board.

Sunday’s action concludes with an all-time rivalry game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who are battling for position in a loaded NL Central.

I’m targeting that game, and a player prop for an NL Central ace as two of my favorite bets for Sunday’s action.

Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound on Sunday afternoon. Can he lead L.A. to a win as a -230 favorite?

There are a ton of ways to bet on Major League Baseball each day, but the most important thing to do is bet responsibly. MLB betting can be a fun way to enjoy the 162-game season, but there is always a ton of variance involved because of the long season and the involvement of several pitchers in just about every game.

Still, there are few plays I’m excited about as we close the book on May 2026.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, May 31

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-109) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals OVER 8.5 (-122)

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-112)

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-109) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Dodgers have a plus-121 run differential in the 2026 season, and that’s helped them go 31-27 on the run line despite constantly being set as massive favorites.

Now, the Dodgers are looking to cover the run line at home in their series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yamamoto is on the mound for Los Angeles against Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter, who has led the Phils to just 3-7 record in 10 starts, posting a 5.40 ERA. While the Phillies have turned things around after a slow start, improving to two games over .500, I don’t see them winning this series finale.

Painter has an expected ERA in the 40th percentile, and he ranks in the 25th percentile in expected batting average against. That won’t cut it against a Dodgers offense that is No. 1 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), OPS and batting average while ranking third in runs scored.

Plus, Yamamoto has been in a nice groove to close this month, allowing just two runs and 10 hits over 14.0 innings of work in his last two starts. Los Angeles has won six of his 10 starts, with four of those wins coming by two or more runs.

Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals OVER 8.5 (-122)

An interesting pitching matchup is set for Sunday Night Baseball, as Chicago lefty Jordan Wicks takes on St. Louis lefty Matthew Liberatore.

Wicks has made just one appearance for Chicago in the 2026 season, allowing nine hits and eight runs in 4.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. So, he could be a fade candidate on Sunday night against a St. Louis offense that is 12th in MLB in wRC+.

The Cubs’ offense has been great in the 2026 season – despite a recent slide – ranking fifth in wRC+ and in the top 10 in runs scored and OPS.

So, they should be able to make some noise against Liberatore, who has a 4.76 ERA this season and an expected ERA of 5.42, which ranks in the 12th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.

While the UNDER has hit in the majority of the Cardinals’ games this season, the OVER is 33-25-1 for Chicago. Given the pitching matchup, I wouldn't be shocked if these teams combine for nine or more runs for the second time in this series.

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-112)

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is one of the best pitchers in MLB this season, posting a 1.83 ERA while striking out 100 batters in just 64.0 innings of work.

The Brewers ace ranks in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage and the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage this season, making him an intriguing prop target each time he takes the mound.

On Sunday, Misiorowski takes on the Houston Astros, who are averaging just 8.0 strikeouts per game (10th in MLB) this season. Still, I like the OVER on this number for the Brewers ace.

Misiorowski has eight or more K’s in seven consecutive starts, and he’s struck out nine or more batters in seven of his 11 outings in the 2026 season. This month, he’s worked into the sixth inning in every start, completing at least six frames in four of his five outings.

Since he’s striking out over 14 batters per nine innings, Misiorowski is a must-bet in this market if he reaches the sixth inning again on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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