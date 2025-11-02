Max Scherzer Confirms He’ll Pitch in 2026: Two Teams That Make the Most Sense
The 2025 World Series is officially in the books, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again champions after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in seven thrilling games.
Max Scherzer got the ball for the Blue Jays in Game 7, and though the Blue Jays came up just short in a 5–4 loss, Scherzer quickly ended any speculation that it might be the final outing of his legendary career.
“I can’t see how that’s the last pitch I’ve ever thrown,” Scherzer said after the game.
That quote alone made it clear that Scherzer isn’t done yet. As the 2025–26 MLB offseason begins, there are two logical destinations that make sense for the three-time Cy Young Award winner.
Toronto Blue Jays — The Unfinished Business Option
The most straightforward fit might be right where he is now — with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Scherzer was two outs away from capturing his third World Series title, and it’s easy to see why he might want to run it back with a team that came so close to baseball’s ultimate prize.
Even if Bo Bichette departs in free agency, Toronto still boasts a talented core and the financial flexibility to keep their veteran ace around for another run. Scherzer’s leadership and experience would remain invaluable in a clubhouse filled with rising stars.
Toronto’s rotation is already strong, but keeping Scherzer gives them a proven postseason weapon — and a mentor who knows exactly what it takes to win.
Detroit Tigers — A Return To Familiar Territory For A Final Run
Another intriguing possibility is a reunion with the Detroit Tigers, where Scherzer became a household name and one of the game’s most dominant pitchers.
During his time in Detroit, Scherzer helped lead the Tigers to four straight AL Central titles and established himself as a perennial Cy Young contender.
Now, Detroit is a young, up-and-coming team with legitimate postseason potential. Adding a veteran like Scherzer would not only bolster their rotation but also provide a stabilizing presence for a young core led by Tarik Skubal.
Instead of trading away pieces, the Tigers could take a major step forward by building around Skubal, and bringing Scherzer back would make sense. His experience and leadership would be invaluable for a team looking to take the next step toward contention.
At 41, he’s still got the competitive fire that has defined his career, and any team that adds him this winter will be getting more than just a starter — they’ll be getting a leader with Hall of Fame intensity and a proven record of postseason success.
