Miami Marlins Calling Up Recently Acquired Top Prospect Connor Norby to MLB Roster
The Miami Marlins are recalling infielder Connor Norby from Triple-A Jacksonville, according to multiple reports.
Fish on First's Isaac Azout first shared the news Sunday night, then FanSided's Robert Murray had sources confirm it to him Monday morning.
According to MLB Pipeline, Norby is the No. 3 prospect and No. 1 position player in Miami's farm system.
The Marlins acquired Norby from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline on July 30. He was one of two prospects, alongside outfielder Kyle Stowers, who Baltimore shipped off to Miami in exchange for starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.
Stowers, who joined the roster immediately after the Rogers deal, is batting just .096 with a .272 OPS and a -0.7 WAR through 16 games in Miami.
Norby previously made his MLB debut with the Orioles in June, although his first big league stint lasted just four games. He returned to the majors in July, but again made it just five games before getting traded and optioned to the minors.
In nine career MLB appearances, Norby is a .188 hitter with two home runs, a double, three RBI, 12 strikeouts, zero walks, a .594 OPS and 0.0 WAR. He did play in 14 Spring Training contests, though, batting .276 with one home run, three doubles, three RBI, one stolen base and an .827 OPS.
Norby first reached Triple-A in 2022, and he has spent almost all of his time there ever since. Across 241 games at that level, Norby has hit .294 with 42 home runs, 159 RBI, 23 stolen bases and an .867 OPS.
The 2021 second round pick out of East Carolina is primarily a second baseman, but he has also logged significant time in the corner outfield spots.
Norby, 24, is expected to join the Marlins in time for the start of their home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Otto Lopez has served as Miami's second baseman ever since Vidal Bruján moved to the outfield full-time on Aug. 5. Lopez is only batting .236 with a .585 OPS on the season, but he still boasts a 1.0 thanks to his dependable defense and solid baserunning.
The Marlins' lineup been relatively shorthanded ever since the deadline, when they got rid of center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., left fielder Bryan De La Cruz and first baseman Josh Bell. Former All-Star second baseman Tim Anderson also got designated for assignment earlier in July.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.