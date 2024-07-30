Bryan De La Cruz Heads to Pittsburgh Pirates as Miami Marlins' Fire Sale Continues
The Miami Marlins have traded outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to the Pittsburgh Pirates, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday afternoon.
De La Cruz, 27, is batting .245 with 18 home runs, 51 RBI, a .707 OPS and a 0.2 WAR this season. He appeared in 105 of the Marlins' first 106 games.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim would be part of the Pirates' return, while MLB.com's Christina De Nicola added that infielder Garret Forrester would be heading to Miami as well. Shim and Forrester were ranked as the Pirates' No. 17 and No. 18 prospects, respectively.
Soon after the De La Cruz deal was reported, it surfaced that the Pirates had also completed a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays that netted them infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
This marked Miami's fourth trade on deadline day alone, as well as their sixth major deal in the past five days.
The Marlins' fire sale started when they sent second baseman Luis Arraez to the Padres back in May, and it continued when they traded left-handed pitcher AJ Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees last week. Earlier on Tuesday, Miami dealt starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles, first baseman Josh Bell to the Diamondbacks and relief pitchers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing to the San Diego Padres.
Of all the players the Marlins shipped off, De La Cruz had been the most present over the past few years.
De La Cruz led Miami with 429 games played since making his MLB debut on July 31, 2021. His 395 hits, 55 home runs, 78 doubles, 191 RBI, 642 total bases are also the most on the team in that span.
The lifetime .258 hitter with a .724 OPS has three years of team control remaining, as he won't hit free agency until 2028.
The deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
Click here for Fastball's live tracker of every MLB Trade Deadline deal.
