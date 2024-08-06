Miami Marlins Outfielder Jesús Sánchez Crushes Longest Home Run of MLB Season
The Miami Marlins were in the midst of getting blown out by the Cincinnati Reds when Jesús Sánchez delivered a massive shot in the arm.
Sánchez stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with his team down 7-0. Jakob Junis had just come in to relieve Nick Martinez, who tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and only let two runners advance to second base.
Junis, meanwhile, threw just three pitches before Sánchez touched 'em all.
Sánchez got a hold of Junis' 85 mile-per-hour changeup right down the middle, sending it flying 116.4 miles per hour with a launch angle of 27 degrees. That resulted in a 480-foot home run to right-center, making it the longest home run across all of MLB so far this season.
The longest home run of Sánchez's career remains his 496-foot bomb at Coors Field on May 30, 2022, but the 480-footer he belted Monday was unassisted by altitude. It is also the second-longest home run by any Miami player in the 2020s, again only trailing his career-long homer in Denver.
As it turned out, Sánchez's homer didn't exactly resurrect the rest of the Marlins' lineup. Sánchez drove in another run on a groundout in the seventh, and Jonah Bride added an RBI single soon after, but Miami is still down 8-3 in the eighth inning.
Sánchez is now batting .241 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI, eight stolen bases and a .703 OPS this year. He entered Monday with a 0.7 WAR through 102 games, though, making 2024 his least efficient season yet.
The 26-year-old outfielder is one of the few franchise cornerstones the Marlins held onto past last week's trade deadline. After sending Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in May, Miami also shipped off starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, closer Tanner Scott, reliever Bryan Hoeing, reliever AJ Puk, first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to round out July.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.