Miami Marlins Trade All-Star Closer Tanner Scott to San Diego Padres
The Miami Marlins have traded relief pitchers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing to the San Diego Padres, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon.
Scott was one of the most highly-coveted relievers left on the market. It became a foregone conclusion that the first-time All-Star was going to get dealt, though, considering the Marlins are sitting dead last in the NL East at 39-67.
Through 44 appearances with the Marlins this season, Scott was 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA, 1.007 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 18 saves, one hold and a 3.2 WAR. Hoeing, on the other hand, was 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.276 WHIP, 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, two holds and a 0.8 WAR across 16 outings.
The Marlins fetched quite the return for Scott and Hoeing, snagging left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur, infielder Graham Pauley and infielder Jay Beshears from the Padres. Snelling was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in San Diego's farm system, while Mazur ranked No. 4, Pauley ranked No. 5 and Beshears ranked No. 24.
Snelling is currently in Double-A. Mazur and Pauley are in Triple-A, one step away from a major league promotion.
Scott, who just turned 30 years old on July 22, is going to be a free agent this winter. The 27-year-old Hoeing, meanwhile, won't hit free agency until 2029.
The Marlins' extended fire sale is nearly complete, with this marking their third deal on deadline day alone.
It all start when Miami sent second baseman Luis Arraez to the Padres back in May, and it continued when they traded left-handed pitcher AJ Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees last week. Earlier on Tuesday, the Marlins dealt starting pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles and first baseman Josh Bell to the Diamondbacks.
Right after trading Scott and Hoeing, the Marlins also sent outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Padres made it their mission to reshape their bullpen this summer, and adding Scott and Hoeing is just the latest step in that journey. San Diego had already traded three prospects to the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever Jason Adam on Sunday.
According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers were also trying to trade for Scott.
