Miami Marlins Reportedly Lost Money During Sluggish Home Series vs. Colorado Rockies

Not even 20,000 fans showed up to the Miami Marlins' three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park last week, severely hurting the franchise's revenue.

Sam Connon

Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja (46) throws his bat after his at-bat against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja (46) throws his bat after his at-bat against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In case their home sweep at the hands of the lowly Colorado Rockies wasn't embarrassing enough, the Miami Marlins stooped even lower than the scoreboard would have suggested last week.

The Marlins lost money just by staffing the three-game series against the Rockies at loanDepot Park between June 2 and 4, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The stadium, which seats 37,000, drew a total paid attendance of 19,768 across the three contests.

For as ugly as the end result was, all three games were tightly contested battles. Colorado won the opener 6-4, then won by a score of 3-2 in games two and three. Alas, hardly anybody was there to see the series play out in person.

Miami has averaged 11,648 fans per home game so far in 2025, which ranks No. 28 in MLB. The two teams below them, however, are the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, both of whom are temporarily playing in minor league parks.

The Marlins also carry a smaller payroll than the A's and Rays, with their active roster making just $44.5 million in 2025. Even looking past the extreme outliers on the upper end in the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, that mark is still barely a third of the league average payroll.

Maybe if the Marlins hasn't traded away the vast majority of their core in 2024, fans would be willing to pay for tickets and merchandise. Regardless of what comes next, it is abundantly clear that the fanbase has tuned out their 24-39 squad well before the midpoint of the 2025 campaign.

Sam Connon
