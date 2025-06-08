Kansas City Royals Top Prospect Jac Caglianone Matches Bo Jackson With 4-Hit Game
Contrary to all the hype that came along with his arrival to the big leagues, Jac Caglianone didn't get off to the hottest start with the Kansas City Royals.
That all changed Sunday.
The 22-year-old right fielder entered the series finale against the Chicago White Sox batting .095 batting average with a .238 OPS through five career contests. He had just two hits to his name, despite being ranked as the No. 10 prospect in baseball.
Caglianone made it three with a single up the middle in the top of the second Sunday. He added a double in the top of the fourth, then singled again in the sixth and eighth frames.
By the time Kansas City had wrapped up the 7-5 victory, Caglianone was 4-for-4.
According to MLB Pipeline, Caglianone is the second player in Royals franchise history to turn in a four-hit performance within their first six career MLB games. The only person to achieve the feat before Caglianone was Bo Jackson, who did so on Sept. 11, 1986.
Caglianone is now batting .240 with a .560 OPS against big league pitchers. He had been hitting .322 with a .982 OPS in the minors prior to his promotion.
The Royals selected Caglianone with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida, where he was a two-way player. Caglianone has yet to pitch as a professional, but maybe one day he can channel Jackson's dual-sport prowess by also taking the mound.
