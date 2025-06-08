Pete Alonso Ties David Wright on New York Mets' All-Time Home Run Leaderboards
The New York Mets already took games one and two against the Colorado Rockies this weekend.
Pete Alonso did his best to make sure game three wasn't particularly close.
The Mets led 2-0 heading into the top of the third, which began with a single from Juan Soto. Alonso was next into the batter's box, and he proceeded to take Chase Dollander deep with a 416-foot fly ball to left-center.
Alonso's bomb put New York up 4-0, and the lead would double to eight by the end of the fourth.
That two-run shot marked the 242nd home run of Alonso's career, which he has spent entirely in Queens. It moved him into a tie for the second most homers in Mets franchise history, right alongside David Wright.
Darryl Strawberry still owns the record with 252, but Alonso is now just 10 back of that mark.
Alonso is now batting .301 with 16 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .982 OPS on the season. For his career, the 30-year-old slugger is a .253 hitter with 645 RBIs and an .864 OPS.
The Mets very nearly let Alonso walk in free agency last winter, but the two sides wound up agreeing to a two-year, $54 million contract just before spring training got underway. Alonso has an opt-out after this season, though, so 2025 could still be his last year in a Mets uniform.
But with New York cruising and Alonso peaking, maybe the front office will want to make him a career Met like Wright.
Since Alonso made his MLB debut in 2019, the four-time All-Star leads the National League in home runs and RBIs, ranking second only to Freddie Freeman in total bases and extra-base hits.
