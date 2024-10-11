Fastball

Marlins Reportedly Targeting Guardians Bench Coach Craig Albernaz as Next Manager

Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz is one of the names that has surfaced in connection with the Miami Marlins' open managerial position.

Apr 6, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz (55) walks to the dugout after meeting with the umpires before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz is picking up steam as a candidate to take over as the next manager of the Miami Marlins, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

Albernaz cut his teeth in the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system, holding various coaching positions with various affiliates between 2015 and 2019. Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix was in the Rays' front office at the time.

For his first major league gig, Albernaz served as the San Francisco Giants' bench coach from 2020 to 2023. Gape Kapler, who was the Giants' manager during that same stretch, is now the Marlins' assistant general manager, working under Bendix.

Albernaz's ties to two of the most notable names in Miami's executive suite explain the team's interest in him, but his qualifications don't end there. The Guardians are currently one win away from making the ALCS, all while being led by Albernaz and first-year manager Stephen Vogt.

The former minor league catcher will turn 42 years old later this month.

The Marlins have a vacancy at manager because they let Skip Schumaker's contract expire at the end of the 2024 season. Miami went on to clean house throughout the rest of the staff, setting them up for a fresh start with an outsider at the helm entering 2025.

However, Heyman also reported Thursday that Marlins bench coach Luis Urueta was still a candidate to become their next manager. Urueta and first base coach Jon Jay were among the short list of personnel who the team informed there was potentially interest in bringing back, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Urueta took over as the Marlins' interim manager when Schumaker stepped away from the team due to a family emergency with two games left in the regular season. Miami, which was 62-100 to that point, went 2-0 under Urueta.

