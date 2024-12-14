Miami Marlins' Otto López, Xavier Edwards Earn $300K Pre-Arbitration Bonuses
Otto López and Xavier Edwards proved themselves to be a capable duo for the Miami Marlins this season, and they picked up some extra cash as a result.
The two infielders were among the 101 players who were awarded 2024 pre-arbitration bonuses, according to a list published by the Associated Press on Friday. This marks the third year that the league has gone through the process, splitting $50 million between the most accomplished players who have not yet reached salary arbitration.
Players with between zero and three years of MLB service time are eligible to cash in on the annual bonus pool, excluding international free agents. Performance in end-of-year awards voting gives players extra bumps, while the rest is calculated by a joint WAR formula.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. led the way with a $3.08 million bonus, followed by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' $2.15 million and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson's $2.01 million.
López was awarded $340K, which ranked 55th out of 101. The 26-year-old finished 2024 batting .270 with six home runs, 39 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a .690 OPS and a 2.6 WAR, racking up nine defensive runs saved at second base.
It marked quite the breakout season for López, who spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Toronto Blue Jays. He got traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations in February, though, before getting designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Marlins in April.
Once Miami traded Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres in May, López stepped up and became the team's everyday second baseman.
Edwards similarly took over midseason, stepping in for former All-Star and batting champion Tim Anderson after he fizzled out in July. The 25-year-old proceeded to hit .328 with one home run, 26 RBI, 31 stolen bases, an .820 OPS and a 2.0 WAR in 70 games of action, ultimately reeling in the 66th-largest pre-arbitration bonus at $313K.
The former first round pick bounced around between the Padres and Rays before joining the Marlins in November 2022. After making his MLB debut in 2023, Edwards now stands to be Miami's shortstop for the foreseeable future.
López and Edwards each have two years left before they reach arbitration, and they aren't slated to hit free agency until after the 2029 campaign. The former earned just over $1 million on the whole in 2024, while the latter made $918K.
No other Marlins players picked up pre-arbitration bonuses in 2024.
