Marlins Sign Former Rays Prospect Heriberto Hernandez to Minor League Contract
The Miami Marlins have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Heriberto Hernandez, Just Baseball's Aram Leighton reported Monday evening.
Hernandez spent the last four seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization, reaching Triple-A for the first time in 2024. The 24-year-old elected free agency earlier this month, looking for a fresh start elsewhere.
The Marlins have given Hernandez that opportunity, snagging an intruiging power-hitting prospect in the process.
Hernandez got his start with the Texas Rangers as a teenager back in 2018. In his first 113 games of affiliated baseball, the Dominican slugger hit with 23 home runs, 98 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a OPS.
Following the COVID-impacted 2020 season, the Rangers traded Hernandez, infielder Osleivis Basabe and outfielder Alexander Ovalles to the Rays in exchange for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
Hernandez continued to show pop as he worked his way through the Rays' farm system. He posted an .834 OPS in Single-A, and .867 OPS in High-A and an .833 OPS in Double-A.
Triple-A pitchers threw Hernandez off a bit, though, as he hit .187 with a .729 OPS at that level this season. Still, he managed to hit nine home runs in 44 games, proving that his power could translate as long as he was making contact.
In his minor league career, Hernandez has hit .263 with an .886 OPS, averaging 29 home runs, 108 RBI and 11 stolen bases per 162 games. He strikes out more than once per game, but he does at least draw 101 walks per 162 games.
The Marlins are projected to have a bottom-three payroll once again in 2025, and their farm system is generally ranked in the bottom-half of all MLB organizations. Taking a flier on a high-upside hitter like Hernandez therefore makes plenty of sense, even if he still needs to figure out Triple-A before contributing anything to the big league lineup.
