Milwaukee Brewers Ace Continues Injury Recovery, Set For First MLB Game Action Since 2023
Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff is set to appear in a Cactus League Game on Sunday, marking his first game against major league players since September of 2023.
Woodruff underwent surgery on his right shoulder, with the injury keeping him out of the Brewers' playoff run in 2023 and the entire season in 2024.
He appeared in a minor league game on Tuesday, getting two outs while also giving up three runs and three hits, but the most important thing is that he felt healthy coming out of it.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com:
Barring an unforeseen setback, Woodruff’s next step will be even more significant. He’s penciled in to pitch at least one inning in Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix. It would be his first time facing Major League hitters not wearing a Brewers uniform since Sept. 23, 2023.
Given that he's only scheduled to throw one inning on Sunday, the Brewers are clearly continuing to take it slow with him, meaning that he won't be ready for Opening Day. He'll need multiple rehab appearances and could (speculatively speaking) be a candidate to return to the Brewers in late-April or early-May.
The 31-year-old is 46-26 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021. For years, he paired with Corbin Burnes to make up one of the most dynamic top of the rotations in all of baseball. Burnes was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and just signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.
