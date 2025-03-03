Milwaukee Brewers Agree to Contract with Ex-Chicago White Sox All-Star
According to MLB reporter Robert Murray of Fansided, veteran lefty Jose Quintana has signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee Brewers.
The terms of the deal have not been announced yet but Quintana will help a Brewers rotation that lost Wade Miley and Frankie Montas over the offseason. Quintana had been scheduled to pitch for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic qualifying tournament but backed out and this is likely the reason why.
A 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, Quintana is 102-103 lifetime. He owns a 3.74 ERA and helped the Mets advance to the NLCS a season ago, where they were beaten by the Dodgers in six games.
He was an All-Star in the 2016 season with the White Sox and has won double-digit games five times in his career. The White Sox eventually traded him to the Chicago Cubs in the deal that brought them Eloy Jimenez.
Jimenez was supposed to be a big slugger for Chicago but they traded him to the Orioles in 2024 and he signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10 games before losing to the Mets in the National League wild card round.
There's no telling how long it will take Quintana to get ramped up, but as a veteran, we should see him in spring training games relatively quickly.
