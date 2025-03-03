Milwaukee Brewers Agree to Contract with Ex-Chicago White Sox All-Star

Colombia won their first game of the WBC qualifier with former Mets playing key roles:



—Julio Teherán 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

—Ezequiel Zabaleta 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

—Dilson Herrera 2-for-3, 2 2B, BB



José Quintana was supposed to start this game but decided not to participate.