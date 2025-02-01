Milwaukee Brewers Avoid Arbitration with William Contreras with Creative Contract
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Milwaukee Brewers have avoided an arbitration hearing with standout catcher William Contreras.
Feinsand posted the following on social media:
William Contreras and the Brewers have settled to avoid arbitration, per source. Contreras will receive $6 million in 2025, with a $12 million club option for 2026 ($100,000 buyout). Contreras had filed for $6.5 million and the Brewers filed at $5.6 million.
So, Contreras will play this season at $6 million. Contreras is also under team control for 2026 no matter what, it's just a question of what the number is. If he plays very well, the team is likely to exercise the $12 million option to save arbitration money. If he plays poorly or gets hurt, the team will likely decline and come to terms on a smaller number via arbitration.
At 27 years old, Contreras is one of the best catchers in all of baseball. He's coming off a year in which he hit .281 with 23 homers and 92 RBI. He earned his second All-Star Game appearance and helped the Brewers win the National League Central by a whopping 10 games.
A five-year veteran of the Atlanta Braves and Brewers, Contreras also helped Atlanta win the 2021 World Series.
If the Brewers are going to be true contenders again in 2025, they'll need Contreras to continue to elevate the lineup. After losing Willy Adames in free agency (San Francisco Giants), there's even more pressure on Contreras and youngster Jackson Chourio to produce.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS HAD COMPETITION: Before they officially locked up Anthony Santander, the Jays reportedly had competition from the Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE:
GRAVEMAN HEALTHY: Former Mariners closer and Astros/White Sox/A's reliever Kendall Graveman is now healthy and drawing interest on the free agent market. CLICK HERE:
CAMINERO THE MVP: Tampa Bay Rays youngster Junior Caminero was named the MVP of the Dominican Winter League! CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.