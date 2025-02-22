Milwaukee Brewers Now Dealing with Two Significant Injuries at Spring Training
The early reports out of Milwaukee Brewers spring training are not great, as the team is already dealing with two significant injuries.
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, outfielder Blake Perkins is dealing with a fracture in his right shin. It's likely to keep him out until at least May. He fouled a pitch off his leg during a live batting practice session.
Furthermore, according to veteran Brewers' reporter Todd Rosiak, pitcher J.B. Bukauskas is dealing with a significant lat injury. He could get surgery, or could elect to rehab it, but that decision is still up in the air.
The 28-year-old Perkins is heading into the third year of his career with the Brewers. He appeared in 121 games last season, hitting .240 with six homers. The team won the National League Central and advanced to the playoffs, where they lost to the New York Mets in the wild card round.
The team signed veteran outfielder Manuel Margot to a minor league contract on Friday and he could now see significant time in the outfield as the team waits for Perkins to recover.
As for Bukauskas, he is also a 28-year-old. A three-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Brewers, he's gone 2-2 in his career with a 5.04 ERA. He's made 33 career appearances, all of which have come out of the bullpen.
The Brewers have officially opened up Cactus League play and will open up the regular season on March 27 against the New York Yankees, who are the reigning American League champions.
Related MLB Stories
WRIGHT SIDELINED: Kyle Wright, already working back from a serious shoulder injury, has suffered a hamstring setback with the Kansas City Royals, likely taking him out of the mix for the Opening Day rotation. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI UPDATE: According to manager Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is going to stick in the leadoff spot this season. CLICK HERE:
JOE KELLY FUTURE: Joe Kelly, who has won three World Series titles, might be ready to hang 'em up because of lingering shoulder issues. CLICK HERE:
