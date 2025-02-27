Milwaukee Brewers Trade Acquisition Takes Wild Shot at World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers
Former New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes still isn't over the results of the 2024 World Series, telling reporters that he still thinks the Yankees were better than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Yankees lost the series 4-1.
“So people can say it slipped away from us, people can say we made a lot of mistakes, which we did. But at the end of the day, we were the better team. I see it that way, and I’m sure everybody in that clubhouse sees it that way.”
Cortes cited the Yankees loss in Game 1 as key, saying that the Yankees could have returned to Los Angeles up 3-2 had they just won Game 1 and Game 5, which they lost because of a bevy of errors.
Cortes was at the forefront of Game 1, as he gave up a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman.
The Yankees traded Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason, not because of the World Series performance, but because they have a full rotation after signing Max Fried. They are looking to trade Marcus Stroman still for the same reason.
Cortes made 30 starts for the Yankees last season, going 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA. He struck out 162 batters in 174.1 innings, pitching to a 1.15 WHIP as well.
Lifetime, Cortes has appeared in parts of seven different seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Yankees. He won a career-high 12 games in 2022 with the Yankees, a year in which he also made the All-Star team in the American League.
