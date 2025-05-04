Minnesota Twins Ace Reportedly Drawing Interest From Would-Be Trade Partners
Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez is being monitored by would-be trade suitors, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
While the Miami Marlins will wait until ace Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA) starts showing signs of improvement to trade him, several contenders are keeping a close eye on Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez.
Lopez, 29, is 2-2 this season with a 2.25 ERA, and he could be a difference-maker for a team looking to make a push throughout the summer. One of the better strikeout pitchers in the game, he's got 26 K's in 28.0 innings. He's under contract for two more seasons after this one.
Lifetime, he's 56-51 with a 3.86 ERA through eight seasons with the Miami Marlins and Twins. He's won double-digit games in each of the last three years and helped Minnesota to the American League Division Series in 2023. He was also an All-Star that season.
The Twins enter play on Sunday as one of the most disappointing teams in the league. They are 14-20 and in fourth place in the American League Central, and they look a clear cut below the Tigers, Guardians and Royals.
After a win on Saturday, they will be back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Right-hander Chris Paddack will pitch for Minnesota while All-Star Garrett Crochet goes for Boston.
Paddack is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA this season while Crochet is 3-2 with a 2.05. He was acquired this past offseason in a deal with the Chicago White Sox.
First pitch is 1:35 p.m. ET.
