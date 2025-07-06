Twins Bullpen Stands Strong Against Rays Amid Decimated Rotation
The Minnesota Twins got a big-time performance on Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field.
After a walk-off victory on Friday to open the series, the Twins entered Game 2 with three starters on the injured list, and little option but to utilize reliever Cole Sands as an opener before turning to the rest of their bullpen for the remainder of the game.
It paid dividends for Minnesota, as Sands and four other relievers were able to gut out the victory. Other than a four-run sixth inning, Twins pitchers allowed only two hits. They allowed seven for the game.
With a series victory over the Rays, the Twins have some momentum in early July after going 9-18 last month. Now, the organization awaits the return of starters Bailey Ober, Zebby Matthews, and Pablo Lopez. In the previous 30 days, Minnesota's 5.73 ERA is the second-worst in baseball.
Ober went on the 15-Day IL on July 2 after laboring through a left hip impingement that significantly disrupted his pitching in June. The 29-year-old went 0-5 last month while giving up a league-worst 14 homers and 30 earned runs in 30 innings pitched. However, he is trending positively as he continues to throw while receiving injections in his hip.
Matthews has been on the IL since June 8 with a shoulder strain, but continues to show improvement toward his return after throwing in the bullpen on Saturday. Twins fans can also rejoice in knowing that Lopez, who has been on the IL since June 5 due to right teres major muscle strain, no longer has inflammation and swelling.
Minnesota aims to sweep the Rays on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.
The Twins are 43-46 while the Rays are 48-41.
