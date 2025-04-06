Minnesota Twins Owners Make Big Decision Regarding Sale of Franchise
The Pohlad Family, who owns the Minnesota Twins, has made a big decision regarding the sale of the franchise.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today in his Sunday Notebook:
The Minnesota Twins, who were asking interested parties to submit their bids by April 1, now are telling prospective owners they have another 45 days as they continue to seek $1.7 billion.
While just speculative, that leads us to believe that the owners haven't seen the kind of offer they want for the franchise. And with news that the Boston Celtics of the NBA just sold for more than $6 billion, they clearly know that more money is out there.
The Twins are out to a 3-5 start on the year but they have every opportunity to compete in a mediocre American League Central. With Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis, Pablo Lopez and Carlos Correa, they have some of the best pure talent in the American League, but they've had trouble putting it all together and staying healthy. Minnesota last made the playoffs in 2023, advancing to the American League Division Series.
The Twins will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host the Houston Astros at Target Field. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as Ronel Blanco (HOU) pitches against Chris Paddack (MIN).
Both pitchers struggled in their season debuts, with Blanco owning a 5.40 ERA and Paddack owning a 24.30 ERA.
After the game, the Astros will fly to Seattle for a three-game set with the Mariners. The Twins will be at the Kansas City Royals.
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE GREATS: With a three-homer game on Friday night, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians is now tied for the most multi-homer games in team history. CLICK HERE:
SWINGIN' CARDS: Even though the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox on Friday afternoon, the offense has been at historic levels to start the year. CLICK HERE: