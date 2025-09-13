Mitch Garver Sends Scary Warning After Mariners' Seventh Straight Win
Just last week, it seemed like the Seattle Mariners were in trouble. They were struggling to win games on a consistent basis, and their grip on the third American League wild card seed was slipping. Heading into play on Saturday night, the Mariners now find themselves tied atop the AL West alongside the Houston Astros.
From seemingly out of nowhere, the Mariners have gotten hot, as they have won their past seven games. With just a couple of weeks left in the season, they have a real shot at stealing the division right out from underneath the Astros' noses. After their latest victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, catcher Mitch Garver sent a strong message that will surely scare the rest of the league.
"We got it. We got every part of the game. We got the pitching, we got the defense, we have the offense, and we have the attitude as well. This is the team," Garver said in an on-field interview with Tricia Whitaker.
Mariners getting hot at the best possible time
The Mariners haven't always been rolling like they are right now, but that doesn't matter. All the team will care about moving forward is finding a way to win games, and they are getting contributions from up and down their roster.
On Friday night, Garver was one guy who chipped in unexpectedly. Getting the start at catcher, Garver smacked a solo home run that proved to be huge in determining the outcome of the game. That's because Seattle scored only one other run in their 2-1 victory, with Harry Ford delivering an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Seattle another walk-off win.
Garver hasn't exactly had a great season, as he's hitting just .212 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs, but he's been able to fill in for Cal Raleigh behind the dish when he needs a day off, while also getting some at-bats at designated hitter.
It's all coming together at the perfect time for Seattle, and if they can keep up this momentum, they will be a very dangerous team come the playoffs. The Mariners will look to win their eighth straight game when they return to action against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
More MLB: Mariners Manager Sends Harry Ford Message After Walk-Off