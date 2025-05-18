MLB Expert Lists Milwaukee Brewers Slugger as Perfect Trade Candidate For Boston Red Sox
In the wake of Triston Casas's injury and Rafael Devers' refusal to play first base, the Boston Red Sox are scrambling to figure out the position for the rest of the season.
They've begun working out second baseman Kristian Campbell there, but there's no guarantee they will use him at first, or how he'll look once he's over there.
If the team ends up not wanting to do that permanently, there could be another option on the trade market, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
If the Boston Red Sox are still looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline, Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers could be the perfect fit. Hoskins, a free agent after the season, will be available if the Brewers aren’t in the playoff hunt.
Milwaukee enters play on Sunday at 21-25 and in fourth place in the National League Central, so it's certainly possible that they sell at the deadline, but after winning the division by 10 games last season, they likely want to give this roster a longer rope to compete.
As for Hoskins, he's putting together a solid season thus far, hitting .285 with five homers and 24 RBIs. He's got a .389 on-base percentage and an OPS+ of 133.
An eight-year veteran of the Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers, he's a career .240 hitter. He hit 26 homers last season for Milwaukee and has five seasons of 25 or more.
The Brewers will take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday while the Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves. Boston is 23-24.
