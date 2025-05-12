MLB Insider Says Boston Red Sox Trading Rafael Devers Isn't Far-Fetched Idea
According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, it's not a "far-fetched" idea to think that the Boston Red Sox could eventually trade superstar designated hitter Rafael Devers.
The idea of a trade at some point isn’t all that far-fetched, even with Devers owed more than $250 million, including a portion deferred. For a hitter of his quality, the contract soon might look like something of a bargain, at least compared to Juan Soto’s $765 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.
The 28-year-old Devers is off to another stellar start offensively, hitting .280 with seven homers and 31 RBIs entering play on Monday. He has a .398 on-base percentage and an OPS+ of 149. One of the most accomplished hitters of the last decade, Devers is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018.
Though he's been excellent, he's also been at odds with the team's front office over the last few months. Devers, a third baseman, was blindsided by the team's signing of Alex Bregman in the offseason, which moved him to designated hitter. Devers wasn't thrilled about that and also wasn't happy when the team recently asked him to switch to first base in the wake of the season-ending injury to Triston Casas.
Could that disconnect lead to a trade? It sounds like it could, and it would also help open up the roster for top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 22-20 and in second place in the American League East.
