Every MLB Team to Three-Peat as Champions in Baseball History
By defeating the Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday, the Dodgers cemented themselves as a dynasty while becoming the first team since the turn of the century to win back-to-back World Series titles (and their ninth in franchise history).
But even as they took part in their victory parade on Monday, the win only a few days old, they couldn’t help but start thinking about going for a three-peat.
“I’m ready to get another ring next year. Let’s go,” two-way star Shohei Ohtani said.
"I got four. Now it’s time to fill the hand all the way up, baby. Three-peat ain’t never sounded so sweet. Somebody make that a T-shirt,” added Mookie Betts, who holds the most championships among active players.
“What’s better than two? Three! Three-peat!” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts exclaimed.
Winning three consecutive championships is one of the rarest achievements in sports. As the Dodgers celebrate their second straight World Series title with their eyes already on the next, here’s a look back at the teams that have successfully won three championships in a row.
Which was the last MLB team to three-peat?
The last MLB team to win three World Series in a row was also the last team to win back-to-back titles, the 1998-00 Yankees. Hall of Famers Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and manager Joe Torre led New York to victories in each of those World Series, taking down the Padres in 1998, the Braves in 1999 and the Mets in 2000. The Yankees even went after a four-peat by advancing to the World Series again in 2001, but fell to the Diamondbacks in an incredible seven-game series.
Every team in MLB history to three-peat
If the Dodgers were to win the World Series in 2026 and three-peat, they would become just the third franchise in MLB history to do so; only the Yankees and Athletics have pulled it off. Even now, the Dodgers are just the eighth team to win back-to-back titles.
The Yankees have won at least three World Series in a row on three separate occasions: four consecutive titles from 1936-39, five in a row from 1949-53 and three straight from 1998-00. The Yankees are by far the most successful team in MLB history with a record 27 World Series titles. No other franchise has won more than 11.
Outside of the Yankees, the 1972-74 Athletics are the only other teams to win three consecutive World Series. Led by Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson, Catfish Hunter and Rollie Fingers, the Athletics defeated the Reds in 1972, Mets in 1973 and Dodgers in 1974 to become the San Francisco Bay Area’s first ever dynasty.
Three-peats in other major American professional sports
A three-peat has only taken place four times in MLB history, but it has occurred multiple times in other sports.
In the NBA, a three-peat has happened five different times, including the 1952-54 Minneapolis Lakers; the 1959-66 Boston Celtics (who won eight in a row); the 1991-93 and 1996-98 Chicago Bulls; and the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers. In the WNBA, only the now-defunct Houston Comets have snagged at least three titles in a row, having won the WNBA Finals in four consecutive years from 1997-00.
In the NHL, a three-peat has taken place on five occasions, including the 1947-1949 and 1962-1964 Maple Leafs; the 1956-60 (won five in a row) and 1976-79 (won four in a row) Canadiens; and the 1980-83 Islanders (won four in a row).
In the NFL, the Packers are the franchise that has come closest to a three-peat. They won the NFL championship in 1965 before winning the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, though the Chiefs most recently had a shot with wins against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII and then a loss against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.