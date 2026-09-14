Phillies Could Be the NL's Most Dangerous Non-Division Leader

If the 2026 Major League Baseball season were to end today, the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves would be the division winners in the National League.

The Brewers would take the National League Central. The Dodgers would win the National League West once again. And the Braves would win the National League East for the first time since 2023. Of this group, the Braves are the only team of the three that didn't win their respective division in 2024 and 2025. Arguably, the Brewers should be considered the favorite in the National League right now. But could one of the non-division leaders make a deep run? Arguably, there is one team that stands above: the Philadelphia Phillies.

If the season were to end today, the Chicago Cubs would land the top National League Wild Card spot with the Phillies getting the No. 2 spot and the San Diego Padres sneaking in with the No. 3 Wild Card spot. The Cubs would host the Phillies in a three-game series and the Padres would have to travel to Atlanta to face the Braves. Of these three, the Phillies are the most built for October.

The Phillies Could Make A Run

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) reacts on the field against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a veteran team we're talking about. The Phillies are in the playoffs seemingly every year. Philadelphia's roster is full of veterans who have had playoff success. Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Adolis García all have won World Series, for example. Plus, guys like Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler all have plenty of playoff success under their belt, among others. This team is built full of guys who know what it takes to play winning baseball in October.

Plus, Philadelphia is peaking at the right time. The Phillies are 83-67 on the season and have gone 19-9 over their last 28 games dating back to Aug. 13. Over the last 30 days, the Phillies are fourth in baseball with a 3.27 ERA. Over the last 15 days, the Phillies are third in baseball in overall ERA at 3.39. Let's not forget that the Phillies have the MLB leader in homers as well in Kyle Schwarber (44).

In the postseason, homers are even more important than in the regular season. One swing can completely tilt a game in one team's favor. And especially in the Wild Card round, one win changes things. It's just a three-game series. The Phillies have the offensive firepower to dominate and the rotation has followed suit.

At the end of the day, the Phillies may not sit atop the NL East standings, but this is a team that can make a run. They have the pieces. If anyone in the National League who isn't currently leading a division is going to make a run, it's Philadelphia.