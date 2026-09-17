Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Outfielder, Blake Snell Injury Update, Edwin Diaz Disappointment

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 6-2, on Wednesday and fell to 92-60 on the year.

Blake Snell pitched just one inning before he was removed from his start due to groin tightness. After Blake Treinen pitched a clean second inning, the Reds took advantage of the impromptu bullpen game and halted any potential NL West-clinching celebrations.

Offensively, Mookie Betts still shined with a three-hit outing and Will Smith also enjoyed a multi-hit night. The backstop appears to be gaining his footing once again, hitting .273 with three RBIs in his last seven games.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers surprisingly designated an outfielder for assignment hitting .218 in his first 20 MLB games in order to make room on the roster to activate All-Star right-hander Kris Bubic. Though it wasn't the most ideal situation to be making his debut with the two-time defending champions, Bubic struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning.

After the game, both Snell and manager Dave Roberts provided an update on the left-hander's injury. Snell revealed that he felt his groin "grab" during a pregame bullpen and knew then he shouldn't go beyond the first inning. Regardless, he said he "should be good" to make another start before the postseason.

Roberts, however, wasn't as sure.

“It’s a possibility,” Roberts said. “I like where his head is at, but he just can’t afford any more setbacks. So, whether it’s his next start or being pushed back or whatever it is, we’ve got to make sure that he comes out ready to go in the postseason.”

Finally, right-hander and presumed closer Edwin Díaz doesn't appear to be making much progress amid his return from another injured list stint. Manager Dave Roberts, among others, was not happy with the results of his rehab outing over the weekend, and knows that at this moment, Díaz is not someone a World Series favorite wants in their bullpen this postseason.

Díaz had a slightly better outing Wednesday (one scoreless inning) after his disastrous Sunday performance of five earned runs in 0.2 innings.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Shockingly DFA Outfielder, Officially Activate All-Star Kris Bubic for LA Debut

Blake Snell Reveals Injury Update After Major Scare for Dodgers

Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz Earn Title Nobody Wants for Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Josue De Paula Needs to Be Better in One Key Area

Dodgers' Blake Snell Exits Wednesday's Game After First Inning in Concerning Development

Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Josue De Paula and Max Muncy Out, Kiké Hernandez Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers DFA'd OF Ryan Ward to make room for Kris Bubic on the 40-man roster🚨🚨🚨🚨



What are your thoughts on this decision (read the full story in the comments)?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oTQWMigY5y — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 16, 2026

Blake Snell is out of Wednesday's game after one inning with an apparent injury.



After the first inning, he went down into the clubhouse with trainer Thomas Albert.



An injury to Snell is the last thing the Dodgers can afford right now.https://t.co/6oEcTr1nIT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 16, 2026

Blake Snell spoke on his groin tightness👇 pic.twitter.com/8SLF3zBryu — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) September 17, 2026

Blake Snell left tonight's game due to left groin tightness. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 16, 2026

Dave Roberts on Josue De Paula’s transition to the majors, per @ByJackHarris



“I think it speaks more to the heartbeat, the ability to not spike or get too emotional with this different environment. He’s maintained that calm in the box. That’s really good to see.” 🥶🔥



This… pic.twitter.com/h9lvO4VWFp — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 16, 2026

Expensive offseason additions Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz were named the Dodgers' biggest disappointments of the 2026 season😳😳😳



Do you agree?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1OdOeB2V9U — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 16, 2026

Dave Roberts speaks with Kirsten Watson and the media following the #Dodgers 6-2 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds. pic.twitter.com/hjQ45QmvsP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 17, 2026

Fuerza Regida will be throwing out the first pitch on 9/19 for La Gran Fiesta!



🎟️: https://t.co/gVYqYf5e7u pic.twitter.com/HWGbqQYzLQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 16, 2026

Jackson Ferris heard the magic number was one and delivered nothing but zeroes



7.2 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 13 K pic.twitter.com/ySGMkziuLC — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 16, 2026

The Dodgers' forgotten trade acquisition, Kris Bubic, shined in his debut.



1 IP

19 pitches

2 K

1 H



He totaled 5 whiffs and 2 called strikes and gave up no hard hits despite 11 swings from the Reds.



Bubic could be an X-factor against lefties.

pic.twitter.com/Jdv17FPkJG — Nelson Espinal (@nelson__espinal) September 17, 2026

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