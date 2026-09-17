Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Outfielder, Blake Snell Injury Update, Edwin Diaz Disappointment
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 6-2, on Wednesday and fell to 92-60 on the year.
Blake Snell pitched just one inning before he was removed from his start due to groin tightness. After Blake Treinen pitched a clean second inning, the Reds took advantage of the impromptu bullpen game and halted any potential NL West-clinching celebrations.
Offensively, Mookie Betts still shined with a three-hit outing and Will Smith also enjoyed a multi-hit night. The backstop appears to be gaining his footing once again, hitting .273 with three RBIs in his last seven games.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers surprisingly designated an outfielder for assignment hitting .218 in his first 20 MLB games in order to make room on the roster to activate All-Star right-hander Kris Bubic. Though it wasn't the most ideal situation to be making his debut with the two-time defending champions, Bubic struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning.
After the game, both Snell and manager Dave Roberts provided an update on the left-hander's injury. Snell revealed that he felt his groin "grab" during a pregame bullpen and knew then he shouldn't go beyond the first inning. Regardless, he said he "should be good" to make another start before the postseason.
Roberts, however, wasn't as sure.
“It’s a possibility,” Roberts said. “I like where his head is at, but he just can’t afford any more setbacks. So, whether it’s his next start or being pushed back or whatever it is, we’ve got to make sure that he comes out ready to go in the postseason.”
Finally, right-hander and presumed closer Edwin Díaz doesn't appear to be making much progress amid his return from another injured list stint. Manager Dave Roberts, among others, was not happy with the results of his rehab outing over the weekend, and knows that at this moment, Díaz is not someone a World Series favorite wants in their bullpen this postseason.
Díaz had a slightly better outing Wednesday (one scoreless inning) after his disastrous Sunday performance of five earned runs in 0.2 innings.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Shockingly DFA Outfielder, Officially Activate All-Star Kris Bubic for LA Debut
Blake Snell Reveals Injury Update After Major Scare for Dodgers
Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz Earn Title Nobody Wants for Dodgers
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Josue De Paula Needs to Be Better in One Key Area
Dodgers' Blake Snell Exits Wednesday's Game After First Inning in Concerning Development
Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Josue De Paula and Max Muncy Out, Kiké Hernandez Starting
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson