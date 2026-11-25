The Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations have taken a drastic turn. With just one week before the current CBA expires, MLB has filed a lawsuit against the MLB Players Association and its Executive Subcommittee, reports Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal.

The lawsuit names all 30 MLB teams as the plaintiffs. Beyond the union itself, the defendants in the suit include the eight active players who are on the subcommittee: Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Marcus Semien, Brent Suter, Jake Cronenworth, Chris Bassitt, Cedric Mullins, and Pete Fairbanks.

With the labor fight now going to court, the question of the lockout isn't whether it will happen. It's now how deep into the 2027 season this will go. The last lockout ran into the middle of March, or 99 days, before agreeing to the current CBA. This one may go longer than that.

Now that the likelihood of a protracted lockout is higher, that's going to create more urgency for teams to make their big moves. In the final week before the CBA expires, there will be a frenzy in the free-agent market. It's turned into a game of musical chairs, and no team or player wants to be left without when the music stops.

What MLB Seeks in Their Lawsuit Against the MLBPA

This tactic appears to be aimed at preventing the MLBPA from invoking their nuclear option. MLB is hoping that its lockout, which will take place after the current CBA expires on December 1, will be declared legal under antitrust law and cannot be undone by a federal judge.

One option the MLBPA has under a lockout is to decertify. That didn't happen in the lockout after the 2021 season, despite similar circumstances. Should the union decertify, that would open up the players to collectively file a lawsuit against MLB to challenge the lockout and/or a salary cap. With the cap being the central issue in this labor fight, that option could be on the table.

With the lockout being just a week away, there is now a legal battle stemming over its legality. With MLB commissioner Rob Manfred determined to implement a salary cap in the next CBA, this could turn into an ugly fight. The players have been unanimous in their opposition to a cap.

MLBPA Responds to Lawsuit

Unsurprisingly, the MLBPA released a statement in response to MLB's lawsuit. Evan Drellich of The Athletic posted the statement in full on X.

"The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous. We will respond appropriately, but MLB’s decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing."

While they published a short statement, what the union does next will be telling. How this lawsuit turns out could determine their position in the negotiations.

With the lawsuit filed, it's pretty clear that MLB is preparing for a more drawn-out fight and is seeking to gain leverage in future negotiations to implement a cap-and-floor system. The logical question to ask is how a protracted lockout, which could include missed regular-season games in 2027, affects the game. Because it's certainly not going to be good for the fans in that scenario.