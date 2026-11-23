Seiya Suzuki should be a hot commodity in free agency this winter, especially in a landscape in which slugging right-handed bats have been harder to come by. The former Cubs outfielder rejected the club’s qualifying offer, opting to test the open market while coming off his best season in MLB.

In 2026, Suzuki’s fifth year in MLB, he hit 26 home runs with 86 RBIs and a .841 OPS and 5.1 bWAR. Among exclusively right-handed hitters, Suzuki’s .841 OPS was sixth-best in MLB, and he was one of seven righties league-wide to hit 30-plus doubles and 25-plus home runs.

While Suzuki is primarily known for his prowess at the plate, the 32-year-old has also developed into a solid right fielder. In ’26, he recorded five outs above average and four runs prevented, per Statcast. That’s a stark improvement in the outfield considering he has been a below average defender for most of his career in MLB.

Since arriving stateside after starring in Japan’s NPB from 2013 to ‘21, Suzuki has been a highly productive hitter. He’s recorded an OPS above .800 and has 20-plus home runs in each of the last four seasons and has hit 113 home runs and 382 RBIs in just five years. His steady production will be valued on the open market, and he’s projected to receive a contract in the range of four to five seasons and could earn around $25 to 30 million annually.

Suzuki should have several teams interested in bringing him aboard, so, let’s take a look a look at his five best landing spots in free agency.

Blue Jays

Toronto’s offense was a disaster last season, but the team can address that this winter by making a big splash on a player like Suzuki. The Blue Jays are free of the contracts of multiple veterans such as Max Scherzer, George Springer, Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber this offseason, so they’ll be ready to spend big in order to re-tool a lineup that produced the fewest runs and hit the fewest home runs in MLB last season. Suzuki would be a huge get for the Jays, who have a need in the outfield, and they could rely on his consistent offense to help get them back into the postseason in ‘27 after missing out last year following their World Series appearance. Toronto was reportedly among the finalists for Tarik Skubal, so after missing out on the Mets-bound ace, perhaps the Jays will be willing to go all-out for Suzuki.

Padres

The Padres’ new ownership has indicated that it is ready to be aggressive this offseason, and they could help improve the lineup in a big way by adding Suzuki to the mix. San Diego’s lineup ranked in the middle of the pack in OPS (18th), home runs (14th) and runs scored (15th) last year, and a bat like Suzuki’s could be exactly what they need to install some needed production into the middle of the lineup behind Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado. Suzuki could potentially shift over to left field to address a need for the Padres, or the team could make him its everyday right fielder and have Tatis return to the infield.

Mariners

With Randy Arozarena set to depart in free agency, the Mariners could essentially replicate his offensive production by making an aggressive push for Suzuki. Arozarena and Suzuki are widely considered to be the best right-handed bats on the market this winter, and if the former signs elsewhere, Seattle, which certainly needs to bolster its lineup, could replace him with Suzuki. The Mariners ranked 27th in OPS and 28th in runs scored last season, so it’ll be critical for the team to replenish its offense this winter. Suzuki could also help them improve defensively, taking up right field alongside Julio Rodríguez in center. After acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia from the Royals, Seattle should continue to be aggressive this offseason as they aim to win the AL West in ‘27.

White Sox

As the White Sox look to build off a successful ‘26 season that saw them make an unexpected run to the playoffs, they could look to Suzuki as a way to upgrade their lineup. Chicago offloaded the $25.5 million it was set to pay Luis Castillo this year by trading him to the Rockies, and they could use that additional spending power to make a run at Suzuki. The 32-year-old hits for a high average, gets on base with ease and is productive against both lefties and righties. The White Sox are one of the youngest teams in MLB, so adding the veteran outfielder to the mix could be a great way to add some stability and experience to a lineup that’s looking to build upon a strong ‘26 season.

Phillies

The Phillies have a need for a quality right-handed hitter after ranking dead last in OPS and 25th in hits last season with a righty at the plate. Philadelphia’s outfield was also a major weakness last year, another issue a player like Suzuki would address. The defensive improvements he displayed last season would allow him to play in right field full time, leaving the DH role vacated for Kyle Schwarber. If the Phillies are willing to compete for Suzuki from a financial standpoint, he’d be a strong solution for some of their most glaring weaknesses offensively while also improving the team’s defense, which was a big issue last season.